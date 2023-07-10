Bride expects SIL to pay $600 portion of bachelorette party she can't attend; AITA?

While bridesmaids usually are in charge of planning a bachelorette party or bridal shower, should they have to pay for a trip they're not even on?

The Venmo request chain of doom can be a nightmare when you agree to be in a bridal party. So, when a delusional and entitled bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her sister-in-law's portion of the bachelorette party, people were eager to hear the gossip.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for expecting SIL to still pay her share of the bachelorette party?

I am getting married in a few weeks, my bachelorette party is this weekend. We will be spending the weekend out at the wineries and other activities. My soon to be husband's younger sister is one of my bridesmaids.