Bride gives family ultimatum: 'come without Eliza or don't come at all.' AITA? 'She is my sister too.'

"WIBTA if I don't invite my sister or my parents to my wedding and I keep all details from them so they don't bring their adopted sister/daughter?"

This is difficult for me because I really don't know if I'm doing something so totally wrong here and I need some perspective. I (26f) have an older sister Veda (28f). Veda was always the favorite kid of both our parents. They focused more on her when we were growing up and she really couldn't do anything wrong.

They weren't terrible to me when I was a lot younger but I was overlooked a lot. Veda also kinda overlooked me. If she was free and had nobody else she'd play with me but most of the time she focused on other people/things.