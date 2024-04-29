Bride 'fires' bridesmaid; 'You claim you have PTSD AND harass my MOH & fiancé?!' AITA? UPDATED 2X

The thing is, it didn't matter. My dad ended up dying, and I broke down and we were friends again for a while, and she kept treating me like shit. I finally blew up when drunk.

I'm sure there are screenshots circulating, but of course none of the part where she said "you used your dad's death as an excuse not to hang out with us" (during pandemic, while I was grieving, working a full time job, and she was still making plans without me).

For a while I felt regret, and sometimes I still do. What if I had dealt with the situation differently? Would I have kept all of our mutual friends?