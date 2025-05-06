Bride forbids dad from walking her down the aisle, 'he BEGGED me not to tell anyone.' AITA?

Necessary-Penalty300 said:

NTA, I'm getting married next year and I already told my dad that I would prefer that I be walked down the Aisle by my older brother and Mother if he wants to meet me at the front and do the whole hand me off to my husband thing he is free to...

But I would not be walking with him. He was mad at first saying then he won't come I let him know that's his choice but that is just showing why he doesn't get the privilege to walk me down. He got really quiet after that.

Sebscreen said: