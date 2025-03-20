Bride forbids sister from wearing makeup to wedding, sister seeks revenge, 'why should I pay for how YOU look?' AITA?

Okay, I (26F) am really into makeup. It’s my hobby, my job (I work as a freelance MUA), and I feel like its a huge part of my identity. My sister (33f) is getting married in 10 months, and Im a bridesmaid.
A few weeks ago, she sat me down and said she has one big rule for the wedding: no one is allowed to wear makeup. She wants everything to be “completely natural” because she’s trying to embrace a minimalist, “authentic” vibe.
I told her I respect her vision, but wearing makeup makes me feel confident and like myself. I even offered to do something super light and natural, just a little concealer and mascara. But she said no literally, no makeup.
At this point, I was already upset, but I sucked it up. Then, last week, she called me and asked if I could pay for her wedding dress. She and her fiancé are on a tight budget, and since I make good money from my business, she said it “wouldn’t be a big deal” for me to cover it as a gift.
She also kept talking about how she paid for my tuition deposit when I was struggling to afford school a few years ago. (Beauty course) That was a really generous thing for her to do, and I’ve always been grateful. They have a kinda good amount of money but have already spent LOADS on their natural nature wedding.
I told her, “If you don’t want me to look like myself at your wedding, why should I pay for how you look at your wedding?” She got REALLY upset and said I was being petty and selfish. Our parents are taking her side, saying I should support her as her sister and that a wedding isn’t about me. AITA?
FunProfessional570 said:
She’s gonna need to go out in nature and forage for something to wear cause she’s not going to find a dress except off the rack. You are never obligated to pay for something for someone else. You could be petty and pay her what she loaned you for beauty school. I’d be super-petty and put it in a wedding card and give it to her as her wedding gift.
Lucky-Guess8786 said:
Did you ask anyone else about wearing makeup? Any chance sis is jealous and wants you to not look your normal spectacular self? I'd be curious if your mother was told the same thing. Or any of the bridal party.
Your sister is getting married. You are not her mother. Just out of curiosity, how much was the tuition deposit? You could, if you were feeling generous, give her that amount of money. Tell her you are repaying the loan so it won't be held over your head ever again. NTA.
Flimsy-Ticket-1369 said:
There is no world in which a person is responsible for buying their sister’s wedding dress. NTA.
Cassubeans said:
Is the most photographer aware that none of the bridal party will be wearing makeup..? Because honestly, I can see these photos coming out jacked AF. Even just a simple foundation and concealer is recommended.
People lips and eyes going to be lost in group photos, blemishes are going to stand out. Especially for the bride wearing white dress. Unless she’s the only one going to be wearing makeup and wants to make you all look like uggos by comparison next to her. NTA.
spaceylaceygirl said:
NTA - does she really think wedding guests will refrain from make up? I know women who won't step outside without makeup. I don't wear makeup usually (ultra-sensitive skin) but I'd wear it to your sister's wedding because the bride can't dictate that. Like brides who tell people what color their hair can be, they can f off.
Suspicious_Ear_9737 said:
NTA. Repay the loan so she can’t hold it over you. Also, I am so sick and tired of these bridezillas demanding a certain aesthetic or theme! Wear only this color, you need to lose weight or I’ll replace you, your hair and makeup must be x and by the way you have to pay for it yourself, destination bachelorette parties, etc! Just stop already!!!
dazed1984 said:
NTA. No one is obligated to pay for any part of another persons wedding. Tell your parents to pay for it if that’s how they feel.