Bride forcibly removes neurodivergent child from wedding reception; 'We threatened to call the cops.' AITA?

NTA. I have an autistic kid. I have had to leave many situations because my kid was having a meltdown. I remember a particularly bad meltdown at synagogue when my husband had to take kiddo out to the parking lot because he wanted one of the rewards the kids who were graduating from Hebrew school got. It sucks, but it is what it is.

Usually going out to the parking lot and sitting with him for a bit until he calms down does the trick. Sometimes he doesn't calm down. But the rest of the world doesn't stop just because my kid is having a meltdown.