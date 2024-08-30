Bride is FREAKED OUT when SIL demands they wear the same wedding dress; 'First we marry TWIN brothers and NOW THIS?!?!' AITA? UPDATED

OP responded here:

According to my fiance, their mom always found it adorable how his brother wanted to share and do everything together with him when they were children and I don't think that stance from her has changed. Especially cause my fiance is sure she'll completely object to him uninviting his brother from his wedding if it gets there.

gbstermite

Make sure you have very good security on the day and DO NOT LET THEM IN. No one that obsessed is going to change no matter what they claim. They will pretend then strike. Do not advertise that they will not be invited until the last possible minute.

Update:

Ok, so a lot has happened in these past 2 days. So to summarize: Me and my fiance decided to uninvite BIL and SIL from our wedding.