Bride freaks when her best friend confesses his love to her right before the wedding. AITA? UPDATED

We typed up a very brief message. It said: “[Friend], I’m sorry that you mistook my friendship for something more. The wedding is going to happen, and it’d be best if you didn’t attend. To be clear, I let [fiancé] read this message and he stands by my decision to uninvite you.”

We wanted to make it clear that it was me who wanted him to not come, not just my fiancé. Knowing him, he’d probably claim that fiancé forced me to uninvite him.

He read the message and left it on read for a while. I honestly started getting pretty anxious over it and fiancé asked if I wanted to block him. Part of me wanted to, and part of me wanted to hear him out.