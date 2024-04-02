Bride freaks when in-laws insist on upholding 'kidnap the bride tradition;' 'I am too mentally ill for this.' AITA? UPDATED

Maybe you want to invite one of your good friends or fun and social relative with you - or perhaps knowing that some of your favorite in-laws will be there is enough. Maybe your fiance can let cousin know that you aren't a fan of pranks. Maybe you want to set a time limit.

Maybe you or your fiance can mention your social anxiety to one of his good friends and ask if they'd help you out on that night, like help keep the conversation flowing. Etc. One thing to keep in mind is that if it lasts too long, you can always text the name of the pub to your fiance (or have a code to signal the best man to do it).