Brides freaks out; 'My dad is staging a family boycott at my wedding.' UPDATED 2 YEARS LATER

But my family doesn't know about this. I have a feeling after this boycott that my parents will stage another one when they find out we won't be Catholic.

Update (2 years later):

The wedding went on as planned. My parents stuck to their guns and boycotted. One of my two sisters attended and is now happily blacklisted from our family. Nobody else from my entire family showed up including my two brothers.

The wedding was a little unconventional. My sister walked my husband down the aisle and then his sister walked me down the aisle. I wanted this because my SIL actually introduced us and helped me get my first date with him.

There was no questioned about who gives away the bride or even about objections. It was normal other than that. There has been no contact between me and my family, other than my one sister.