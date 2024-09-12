Bride FURIOUS with sister after she 'hijacks' her wedding. AITA? UPDATED 3X

YTA? I personally don’t get it either. To each their own, of course, but I just can’t imagine getting mad if someone proposed to their significant other at my wedding. Romance is in the air at a wedding, and families are usually together, along with a bunch of friends.

If this would have happened at my wedding, be it a baby announcement or a proposal, I would congratulate the happy couple and continue on with my evening, not sulk around because an iota of attention was off of me for twenty seconds. I was too busy reveling in the fact that I had a husband, that we were married, to worry much about how much attention other people were lavishing on me.