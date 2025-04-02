Bride gives dad ultimatum: 'if you invite your brother, I'm canceling the wedding.' AITA? 'He's paying for it.'

"AITA for threatening to cancel my wedding that my dad is paying for if he invites his brother?"

My fiancé and I are getting married in May and decided that we didn’t want to have a traditional + large wedding, we had always really wanted to get married at the courthouse. A big reason for this is because we didn’t want to have to deal with the drama that comes along with not inviting people who think they are entitled to be invited (specifically my uncle and his wife).

My parents were very upset about the courthouse idea because they wanted more of a celebration, so we compromised and rented a big vacation house to get married at. It wasn’t exactly what we wanted but we were still happy to do it this way. My parents paid for the house.