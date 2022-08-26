Bride asks if she's wrong for refusing to change the 'scary' theme of her goth wedding.

More and more people are choosing to skip the big traditional church weddings for shindigs that display the couple's unique interests and personality.

Reddit user u/WitchyGothLove and her fiancé want to incorporate their love of everything spooky into their upcoming wedding. They are getting married in a gothic castle on Halloween, so naturally, she's going full goth with a black wedding dress. Some of her friends are saying they won't come because of the theme.

Now, this goth bride is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for not changing my wedding theme?"

She writes:

I know this is weird but I want to know if I'm in the wrong.

I'm (24f) getting married on Halloween to my amazing fiance (30m) of two years. We both have a gothic style. Our home is like the Addams Family since we brought an abandoned Victorian-style home. We love horror and creepy things.