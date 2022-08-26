Bride asks if she's wrong for refusing to change the 'scary' theme of her goth wedding.

Reddit user u/WitchyGothLove and her fiancé want to incorporate their love of everything spooky into their upcoming wedding. They are getting married in a gothic castle on Halloween, so naturally, she's going full goth with a black wedding dress. Some of her friends are saying they won't come because of the theme.
She writes:
I know this is weird but I want to know if I'm in the wrong.
I'm (24f) getting married on Halloween to my amazing fiance (30m) of two years. We both have a gothic style. Our home is like the Addams Family since we brought an abandoned Victorian-style home. We love horror and creepy things.
So for the wedding, since we met at our city's Vampire Ball. We decided to do that theme but more Royal and gothic. The wedding is at a castle. I got a custom-made goth wedding dress. My wedding dress is a black ball gown with a lot of lace detail and a corset back. Plus I'm wearing a lace cape and a black tiara.