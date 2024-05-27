Bride has heart-to-heart with father, 'I want my mom to walk me down the aisle.' AITA?

My siblings and some family members think I’m being too harsh and that I should let him have this moment. They believe it’s a chance for us to mend our relationship but I can’t shake off the feeling that my mom deserves this more than anyone. Now I’m torn. I don’t want to hurt my father but I also want to honor the person who’s been my unwavering support.

Later, OP edited the post to include:

He never really apologized for anything. he just started showing up. He visits I let him in. He says something I respond and that's it. For some that assumed my mom the reason I hate him(I don't). She never told me anything bad about him. I used to call/text him and no response.