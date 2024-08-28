Bride hires aunt to plan wedding, 'It was a HUGE MISTAKE. She RUINED everything.' UPDATED

I didn't know we needed one, but said "ok what do we do about it" to which she said she'll help look for one instead. She did end up finding a host, but she never included me into the meetings so I never knew what happened to that until the last week before my wedding.

At this point, I was so stressed out because she kept on disappearing on me at very random times and she would end up rescheduling or never attend our online meetings.

(Edit: this screwed up my personal work and schedule for a lot of things and I almost got in trouble once because of it) I ended up handling all of the coordinating with the venue and suppliers, made the OTD schedule and stuff up until the very last week.