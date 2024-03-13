Bride hires aunt as wedding planner, 'She completely betrayed me. I am in shock.' AITA? MAJOR UPDATES.

The planning started out fine at first. We went out on an ocular for the venue and had an initial meeting on the program flow for an intimate wedding setup.

Around the 2nd month of planning, she brought up that on one of those weeks we should go out to this famous place here in our country to buy flowers for cheap and look at our options there.

(at this point, I didn't know what that was for, but apparently it was just for decor) I didn't know a thing about events planning, but was curious to know what the venue essentials were so I asked her what we should do about those.

She told me that we wouldn't be able to know that yet until we do the layout and stuff, so I just nodded my head and let her do her thing.