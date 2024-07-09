Bride ices out SIL for making fun of 'Dungeons & Dragons'-themed wedding. 'We can't take a joke.' AITA?

Yesterday, a month after our wedding, we had a dinner party with our immediate families and I asked my husband if we could refrain from inviting her. He agreed and said she needed to be on a time out for disrespecting both of us.

She found out she missed the dinner and is super angry with me, texting me that I'm an ahole and a B for not inviting her but still inviting her husband. I told her that my BIL wasn't disrespectful and she shouldn't have been surprised we didn't want her around after she badmouthed our wedding. She told me I was a major ahole and that she was joking and talking about her preferences.