Bride implies that friends are being 'cheap' about her wedding. AITA? 'I spent thousands of dollars on theirs.'

They sent a message into the chat saying they were going to band together to get me an air fryer as a group gift. It costs $40, so I was a bit surprised that they seem to be chipping in about $8 each. Over the years, I must have spent thousands of dollars on their weddings, two of which were in overseas.

I have attended dinners and brunches to celebrate their job promotions and bought gifts for their babies, all the while feeling terrible about myself watching my friends celebrate the happiness I never thought I’d get.

I sent a message just asking for clarification if it was all of them buying it together and one replied asking if I was calling them cheap, and then there has been dead silence since.