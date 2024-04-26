Bride won't include mom while wedding dress shopping; parents threaten to back out of wedding. AITA? UPDATED

My mom put up a quite a fight but my fiance made sure that she left before leaving himself. After a few tears, I had a wonderful time with my MIL. I have since learnt that my MIL was raised in an emotionally abusive home, so she is very understanding.

Unfortunately, I was not able to find a dress at the boutique but I no longer need one because my fiance and I have decided to get married in court with my in-laws as witnesses. My MIL has offered her wedding dress for the occassion. Apparently she wanted to offer it sooner, but ironically did not want to step on my mom's toes.

We have been able to recover the deposits from most of our vendors, and told all the guests that we decided on a smaller wedding instead. Everyone has been very understanding, aside from my mom.