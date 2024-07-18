Bride infuriates fiancé and his family; 'My little brother is MORE important than our upcoming WEDDING.' AITA? UPDATED

There are a few things I would like to respond to. I saw many ask why didn't I chose Matt to walk me down the aisle. I gave my uncle (my father's older brother) the role because after the whole funeral he was there helping me to acquire guardianship and just being there over the years for both me and Matt.

Furthermore, I made a mistake in my original post Matt is turning 15 this year I didn't see the typo, I'm truly sorry for that.

Many of you advise me to abort, so I wouldn't have any ties to James, but I'm sorry, I had to think, and I wouldn't do any abortion and I would carry the baby to full term.