Bride infuriates mother with 'offensive' wedding menu. AITA? UPDATED.

And mentioned everything stated above, and she, again, was silent for a good 10 seconds and said that one of the sides just looked good, and moved on.

Sometimes it’s hard for me to read my moms emotions, sense she’s not very confrontational, and her mind wanders quite a bit (her words, not mine) so i wasn’t sure if I pissed her off or not.

There hasn’t necessarily been any drama surrounding this, but there is already existing drama considering this is a wedding with two brides. And I’m afraid of this decision creating more drama for us to have to deal with.