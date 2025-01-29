Bride with 'intense' eyes refuses to wear colored contacts for the wedding, 'his family is very traditional.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to wear colored contacts for my wedding because my fiancé’s family thinks my natural eye color is 'too intense?'"

So, I (28F) have naturally very light gray-blue eyes. It’s something people have commented on my whole life—some say they look striking, others say they’re a little “unnerving.” I never thought much of it until I got engaged to my fiancé (30M).

His family is very traditional, and recently his mom pulled me aside and kindly suggested that I wear colored contacts on my wedding day because my “icy” eyes might look “too intense” in the photos and "soft brown would be more elegant." I laughed it off, thinking it was a weird joke.