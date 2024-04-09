Bride is ditched by the groom on her 'wedding night,' 'I went to bed alone.' AITA for being upset?

He's TA for acting like he didn't know why you were upset... Then again, maybe through beer goggles and being a clueless dude, he really didn't know what specifically you were mad about. It kinda seems like maybe you don't like his friends, so he might have just brushed it off as more of the usual stuff in the moment (at the party) and really didn't get it the next day (not saying he's right in that stance, just saying). He is maybe TA for not trying harder to stay with you, but it feels like we're missing info as to why you couldn't just go find him.