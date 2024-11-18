Bride is heartbroken, 'I feel forced to cancel my wedding due to an awkward situation.' UPDATED

I wanted to especially thank those who brought bi erasure to my attention. This was a layer of my emotional reaction that I wasn’t aware of at first. Its not that I wasn’t aware of the issue or that I didn’t feel I was part of the LGBTQA+ community before; but I hadn’t realized how my own identity felt compromised by marrying someone of the opposite gender at a pride event. I am working on embracing this and I am planning on adding some purple, blue and pink to my outfit for the day.

Ultimately, I am excited that I get to marry the person I love on the day we picked, regardless of what other celebrations are occurring that day.