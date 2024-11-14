Bride kicks best friend out of her wedding; husband says; 'You're overreacting.' AITA?

"AITA For kicking my best friend out of my wedding?"

I (27F) just got married a couple days ago. I have a couple good friends, one of them I'll mention as Sophia (27F). We have been good friends for a while now since we shared a dorm in college. She's always been a bit annoying though.

She always tries to make herself seem better than everyone else. I always thought I was the only one who saw this in her and never directly told anyone about it. There have been past situations that make me feel this way, but I digress.