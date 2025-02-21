Bride kicks Best Man out of wedding, replaces him with another friend, 'this was the last straw.' AITA?

Me (f26) and my partner (M28) are getting married this april. My maid of honor is the best maid of honor I could get, she is the angel and couldn't be happier to have her. The (ex) best man on the other hand...not so much.
The wedding venue is somewhere up in the mountains, surrounded by a quite large chunk of forest, the ceremony is to take part in the forest and after we will move inside for the dinner and afterparty, the wedding party is also sleeping over.
To the best/worst man; from the start he was complaining about the venue, that it's too far (about an hour drive from where we live), then he wanted to bring his dog (sorry, he JUST got the dog, and if we wanted a dog we would bring ours...but no, no dogs at the wedding sadly)...
That was a heated discussion that turned into an argument because he wouldn't take a no for an answer. Okay fine, we got over that. The next thing he wasn't pleased with was the fact that his missus couldn't chaperone us EVERYWHERE we wanted/had to go - dress shopping, ring shopping, anything really.
But we don't know her so we didn't want her included in all of our intimate decisions...(anyhow, he wasn't there either because he couln't be bothered to come)....okay fine, that was an argument about her(or three lol) that he had to have with us, now onto next.
We proposed that our friend picks her up on the way to the venue, because the bridal party (edit: the four of us: groom, bride, moh, bm) would leave at 6AM, other people are supposed to arrive at noon. Yeah no, ain't gonna happen according to them, because how in the world are we expecting one, for him to wake up that early and two, nobody is allowed to see her in a dress before he does...don't ask because I don't know.
This is just the tip of an iceberg but you get the picture...my fiance talked to him numerous times and told him if he doesn't get his act together he will have to replace him as a best man, because honestly he was giving us more headaches than anyhing, he hasn't helped with one thing since we started getting this thing ready...
So, we decided that ultimately another friend would step into the role of a best man, and we thought that was the end of it, they would come as guests and all will be fine. Yeah the ex best man went around and craptalked us to our closest people, claiming we are the ones that are problematic...
Honestly I don't think we had any big expectations of him, his ONE job would be keeping powerbanks charged. One thing. This was the last straw for us and we simply sent him a text that since he loves to craptalk about us he can do that freely now, because he isn't welcome at the venue or the ceremony and we left it at that. Or he did, he "seen"ed the text lol. So chat, AITA for kicking off the best man from our wedding?
Since lots of you asked about the dress shopping and stuff, and some think that is way over the line to ask someone; the thing was- groom's outfit and ring shopping occured on the same day, in the same shopping centrer, two stores apart...
We asked him to come just because we thought he could find a suit for himself too and maybe hang out with us for a bit, since he hadn’t had any time for us in the past six months.. we weren’t planning on dragging him through 70 different stores to just sit there and wait.
iceblnklck said
NTA but I have to ask - did he really say that no-one could see his partner’s outfit before he does? On someone else’s wedding day? It’s not often that the BM is the wedding-zilla, I’m lowkey obsessed with how delusional he sounds.
AmTAAlways said:
NTA, why would it matter if anyone saw his girl's dress when you're the bride? And if he can't do the job without his girl's supervision, he shouldn't do the job.
ThrowRA99_ said:
NTA based on his actions afterwards alone I think you made the right choice.
wlfwrtr said:
NTA The best man is supposed to be the main support for the groom. Sounds like the only people he supported was himself and his wife. He doesn't get to decide what happens at a wedding other than give advice when asked for it not to make demands.
OpinionatedinVermont said:
NTA. He should’ve been given his walking papers when he bitched about the location of the venue.
OneTwoWee000 said:
NTA. Dude is delusional. He with his constant demands led to your friendship ending. Better to not have this negative person in your lives. Congrats on your impending nuptials!