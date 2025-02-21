Bride kicks Best Man out of wedding, replaces him with another friend, 'this was the last straw.' AITA?

Me (f26) and my partner (M28) are getting married this april. My maid of honor is the best maid of honor I could get, she is the angel and couldn't be happier to have her. The (ex) best man on the other hand...not so much.



The wedding venue is somewhere up in the mountains, surrounded by a quite large chunk of forest, the ceremony is to take part in the forest and after we will move inside for the dinner and afterparty, the wedding party is also sleeping over.