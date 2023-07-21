Bride kicks bridesmaid out of wedding party for 'excluding' her; AITA?

Real life usually doesn't follow the plot of a 'Bride Wars'-style early 2000s rom-com, but what happens when your bridesmaid pact fails miserably?

So, when a conflicted bride decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet about her ex-bridesmaid excluding her from wedding-related activities, people were ready for all the drama.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for kicking my friend out of my bridal party when she's been excluding me?

So one of my friends of 15+ years, we'll call her Chelsea, got engaged to her bf of 7 years this year in February and 5 months later in June, I also got engaged to my bf of 4 years.

Because I'm currently in school for my teaching credentials, I need to get married end of June 2024 because that was my only break from school.

I asked Chelsea when she was looking to have her wedding and she told me she already picked a date and it was in July 2024 - only 1 week after my wedding.