Bride kicks brother out of wedding after he proposes to his girlfriend. AITA? 'The whole reception shifted.'

I (28F) recently got married to my wonderful husband (30M). We had a beautiful wedding that we spent a year planning and saving for. It was a small, intimate ceremony with close family and friends, followed by a reception at a lovely venue.
Everything was going perfectly until my older brother (32M) decided to propose to his girlfriend (28F) during our reception. He didn't just propose quietly, either. He made a big scene, getting down on one knee right in the middle of the dance floor, stopping the music, and drawing everyone's attention. It felt like the whole reception shifted from celebrating our marriage to celebrating their engagement.
I was stunned and didn't know how to react at first. My husband was visibly upset. I tried to keep my composure, but as the night went on, I grew increasingly frustrated...
I pulled him aside and told him that I thought what he did was incredibly disrespectful and selfish. I asked him to leave the reception because I didn't want any more drama. He was shocked and said I was overreacting, and that it was just a "spur of the moment" thing. His girlfriend looked embarrassed, and they both left.
Now, my family is divided. Some of them think I was right to stand up for myself, while others think I overreacted and should have just let it go. My brother has since apologized, but I can't shake the feeling of having my special day overshadowed. AITA for kicking my brother out of my wedding after he proposed during our reception?
Urbanyeti0 said:
NTA absolutely disgusting and disrespectful of anyone to propose at someone else’s wedding, doubly so for a direct family member. Was there a ring? If so, that’s not spur of the moment, that was 100% planned by him.
This isn’t a quick apology and move on, a wedding day is supposed to be a singularly special occasion for you and your new spouse and all your friends and family to celebrate. Congrats on your wedding, I hope the rest of your evening returned to form.
ArpeggioTheUnbroken said:
NTA. He should have asked permission before hijacking your event. Some people wouldn't care. I wouldn't have cared at all. But this is not a situation in which someone just assumes it's okay to go ahead and do it without checking first.
It was selfish and tacky of him. You pulled him to the side and handled it privately. If anyone is upset, it began with his actions and you only responded.
Personal-Carpet7800 said:
NTA, he should have asked before hand...there's no way it was a spur of the moment thing... especially if he had the ring with him. Hell he took the time to ask the band/DJ, provider of music to stop the music...he could have approached to both to ask for permission before he got the music stopped.
Over-Ad-6555 said:
NTA....at their wedding, announce your pregnancy...whether you're pregnant or not.
Yenfwa said:
Send him a bill for half the wedding. If he wants to share then he can pay his share. NTA.
Good_Ad6336 said:
NTA. Would he appreciate you making a speech during his wedding where you talk about your husband? Nope. Because weddings are supposed to be about the bride and groom. But then again…maybe keep that in mind when his wedding comes around.
likeahike said:
NTA, spur of the moment... But he had the ring just in case? Nope, he planned this. And it's disrespectful. You did good.