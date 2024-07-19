Bride kicks brother out of wedding after he proposes to his girlfriend. AITA? 'The whole reception shifted.'

"AITA for kicking my brother out of my wedding after he proposed to his girlfriend during the reception?"

I (28F) recently got married to my wonderful husband (30M). We had a beautiful wedding that we spent a year planning and saving for. It was a small, intimate ceremony with close family and friends, followed by a reception at a lovely venue.

Everything was going perfectly until my older brother (32M) decided to propose to his girlfriend (28F) during our reception. He didn't just propose quietly, either. He made a big scene, getting down on one knee right in the middle of the dance floor, stopping the music, and drawing everyone's attention. It felt like the whole reception shifted from celebrating our marriage to celebrating their engagement.

I was stunned and didn't know how to react at first. My husband was visibly upset. I tried to keep my composure, but as the night went on, I grew increasingly frustrated...