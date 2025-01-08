Bride kicks her mother-in-law out of the wedding, 'she can wear that dress in hell.' AITA?

↵
I (28f) and my fiancé (34m) are going to be getting married in October of 2025. We’ve been together for 7 years this January, and engaged for a year in March. We’ve always both got along with the sides of each other’s families. Obviously, family has all their own problems no matter the side, but this has been a nightmare.
I have 6 bridesmaids, and he obviously has 6 groomsmen. His sister is on my side of the bridesmaid list, and one of my best guy friends since like 4th grade is in his. I have my two sisters, and three best friends. He also has his brother-in-law, and four best friends. Everyone gets along, and everyone has been handling my psychotic tendencies when it’s come to this wedding…except his mother.
Background, fiancé is a country boy, through and through. Fisherman, hunter, country music every day, etc. and I’m the opposite. I listen to rock/metal music, 99% of my wardrobe is black, I like the weirder/darker side of things, and sort of just a goth kid that never grew out of it.
My wedding plans (yes, fiancé has agreed and loves everything WE came up with) were to be married in our back yard (we have 12 acres and apple trees everywhere and beautiful grass) and have a reception at our fave bar down the road. Our colors are black, rose gold, and lavender.
I’ll have black flowers with purple flowers mixed...and I will be wearing a black dress…this is where his mom decides to make everything about her. His mom called me yesterday, after finding out that I said “YES” to a black wedding dress, and said I’m not taking this seriously.
She said that just because I “like” black, doesn’t mean I should be getting married in it too. She said I’m turning this whole wedding into a funeral, and that it’s not going to look pretty and that I won’t look pretty in a black dress.
She then comments about us being cheap and not wanting to spend a ton of money on a venue, and complains to me that I didn’t ask HER anything about when it comes to the wedding.
She also called my fiancé and said she didn’t feel like I cared about her being a part of this and that I didn’t ask her to be in the wedding OR A BRIDESMAID. She hates the flowers, hates the menu, and keeps telling him that she doesn’t even want to go.
He keeps telling me to pay no attention to her, it’s just a cry for help, and just do what I want to do...but I’m getting so sick of her trashing my wedding. Today was the last straw, when he showed me the dress she ordered online...it was pretty much a white dress.
It was like a cream/off white but it was WHITE. YEAH, whatever I’m not wearing a white dress, but that’s not the point I don’t care WHAT color I’m wearing she’s NOT wearing white to my wedding.
I call her, and tell her if she plans on wearing that dress, she can wear it in hell because she will not come to our wedding. She now has been blowing me up and leaving me voicemails and him voicemails and now his sister is all upset with me now...did I overreact? AITA?
The_Coffee_Attorney said:
NTA. It’s your wedding day. I think it would be wise to have a long sit down with the person you are going to marry about your goals for the wedding day. Listen to his also. You are about to be a team for life.
McflyThrowaway01 said:
NTA. A bridesmaid? Now she is gonna wear white? Tell her that this isnt her wedding and she is a creep for trying to look like a bride to marry her own son. You should have your bridesmaids wear white now. That would be epic.
EveningHippo7986 said:
NTA; idk what’s up with mothers tryna live vicariously through their children’s weddings but it sounds like that’s what’s going on here. i’m glad you’re fiancé is on your side with all of this. it is YOUR wedding after all and idk what sane person would say any of that to you because it’s your day, not hers.
pinkflamingo-lj said:
NTA. My DIL wore a black wedding dress and looked stunning! Bridesmaids wore a shade of red (maroon-ish?)...again, stunning! Her bouquet was black and red roses. Married in their yard by a huge weeping willow tree.
I got married after nearly 20 years living with my SO. I didn't want to wear white. I wore this really subtle baby blue dress. My bridesmaids, however, all wore white. We got married outside at a Public Park next to a waterfall. And catered in BBQ. I think your wedding sounds beautiful! As far as future MIL...um, good luck with her. Hope fiancé is backing you up. He can deal with her.
Impossible-Most-366 said:
If white is not your “bride” color than m then why do you care is she wears it? You dismiss of it as a symbol of wedding and bride…ESH.
Every-Spell4684 said:
NTA, you can do what you want. However, I honestly don't understand why you care if she wears white if you're wearing black.