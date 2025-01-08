Bride kicks her mother-in-law out of the wedding, 'she can wear that dress in hell.' AITA?

↵

I (28f) and my fiancé (34m) are going to be getting married in October of 2025. We’ve been together for 7 years this January, and engaged for a year in March. We’ve always both got along with the sides of each other’s families. Obviously, family has all their own problems no matter the side, but this has been a nightmare.

I have 6 bridesmaids, and he obviously has 6 groomsmen. His sister is on my side of the bridesmaid list, and one of my best guy friends since like 4th grade is in his. I have my two sisters, and three best friends. He also has his brother-in-law, and four best friends. Everyone gets along, and everyone has been handling my psychotic tendencies when it’s come to this wedding…except his mother.