Bride kicks 'demon' nieces and nephews out of child-free wedding, 'they're an overall inconvenience.' AITA?

Me (26F) and my husband (27M) recently had our wedding. I’m not big on kids at weddings. They’re an overall inconvenience for me. Well my sister (32F) and her husband (39M) have 5 kids and she’s pregnant as of now. Me being the youngest child, I was never invited to many weddings because of kids.

I’ll be honest I was a bit salty so when it came to my wedding I wanted no kids but not because of that reason. My sister's kids are quite literally demons. They have no sense of anything. My sister brought them to my place with glitter glue and slime. I had to sell my couch because of how damaged it was. I told my sister it was a no kids wedding and I got this response. “but my kids are allowed right?” I said no because I was not having the kids ruin my special day.