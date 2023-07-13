Bride kicks parents out over background check on 'bad news' fiancé; AITA?

I thought I was just gonna get a talking to about saying yes to the engagement but they apparently did a background check on my fiance through connections they have in law enforcement and got a hold of his juvenile records and which of course had some drug/alcohol charges along with charges for other 'stuff.

They started going off about how they knew he was bad news and that I have to break off our engagement.

I was enraged and I cussed them out. Especially about how they invaded my fiance's privacy and how they knew fck all about him. That he did those things to survive.

They started telling me how he was just using me for a leg up and they were trying to protect me. I told them to get the hell out and that they were pos's for doing what they did.