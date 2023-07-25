Bride kicks sister out of bridal party and wedding over 'vindictive' upstaging; AITA?

So, when a frustrated bride decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about banning her sister from her bridal party and the entire wedding, the pettiest people of the internet were ready to judge.
I'm getting married and for my bridal party I chose my bf to be the MOH instead of my older sister. The MOH has the main job of helping the bride keep her sanity intact and I didn't think my sister would be available to do that (she has two kids in school and can't drive due to epilepsy). So I placed her second and deemed her the Matron of Honor.
For the bridesmaid dresses, I told each girl to pick a floor length dress in their specific color, but they can choose the style. However, before purchasing ANYTHING send me a picture for approval. I told them to pick out silver shoes and stud earrings.
For my dress, I had picked one out with off the shoulder draped sleeves, illusion cleavage (small), and a sweetheart neckline.
Time goes on and I approve things for people. In the group chat, the other girls want to see what everyone chose. My sister posted her choice (that I had never seen before that moment or approved) and it had off the shoulder draped sleeves, illusion cleavage, a sweetheart neckline, and a thigh high slit up the front.
I tried to be supportive of her choice even though she never got my approval and it was going to be cold that time of year. She then tried to pick out bridal white heels with white rhinestones, which I declined. We found silver ones.
Then for her earrings I approved them, after which she said they were her 'something old and something new.' Kind of rubbed me wrong, but moving on.
My fiance is pissed about all this and thinks she's trying to upstage me because she never had a wedding. He asks me to tell her to change dresses. So, I meet them both halfway.
I told her we would close the slit with binder clips (inside dress) and she would wear a shawl for the pictures and ceremony, but afterwards at the reception she could take off the binder clips and shawl and be gorgeous on the dance floor.
She became quite livid, and told me I was being unreasonable and that the only reason I wanted her to cover up was so 'I wouldn't have competition.'
So I kicked her out of the wedding party and, since she has a habit of being vindictive, uninvited her altogether. I didn't want drama.
There is A LOT more that went on, but this is the gist of it. Yes, she knew what my dress looked like before she chose her bridesmaid dress
PJfanRI said:
NTA. The fact she wanted to wear white and referred to the earrimgs as her 'something old and something new' demonstrates the fact that she thinks this wedding is about her.
kittydahmer said:
NTA, it doesn't sit right that she literally upstaged your dress for your wedding party. Makes me wonder what she was planning on wearing for your actual wedding day. You say she can be quite vindictive? I would alert your venue security about her, just in case.
KrimsonKnight99 said:
If things went down like you said, NTA. I think your fiance is right, she sounds sus.
Overall-Midnight-476 said:
NTA. You just saved your wedding. Your sister would probably drag all attention to herself and most likely ruin something.
Wingardiumis said:
She said you kick her because she's competition, well what made her think that hahahaha she admitted it on her own. Sad. NTA.