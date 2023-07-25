Bride kicks sister out of bridal party and wedding over 'vindictive' upstaging; AITA?

Weddings have a way of causing years of family tension to erupt into a white laced and rose gold-trimmed nightmare of expensive chaos...

So, when a frustrated bride decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about banning her sister from her bridal party and the entire wedding, the pettiest people of the internet were ready to judge.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for kicking my sister out of the wedding party and uninviting her altogether?

I'm getting married and for my bridal party I chose my bf to be the MOH instead of my older sister. The MOH has the main job of helping the bride keep her sanity intact and I didn't think my sister would be available to do that (she has two kids in school and can't drive due to epilepsy). So I placed her second and deemed her the Matron of Honor.