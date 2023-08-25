Bride kicks widowed MIL out of bridal shower, 'you're ruining the entire day;' AITA?

So, when a conflicted bride decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As%hole' about the drama that went down at her bridal shower, people were ready to weigh in.
I (25f) am getting married in a couple months to my amazing fiancée “Trevor” (26m). Backstory: trevor's dad passed away 5 years ago unexpectedly and his mom has been very 'you need to take care of me' towards her kids since.
As in, refuses to even hang pictures in her house. Every single thing that happens is “the worst thing that’s ever happened to me” and tears galore… ex:a phone breaking, needing a new refrigerator...
So anyways, ever since Trevor and I have gotten engaged and have been planning our wedding his mom is demanding, rude, and trying to make everything about her.
She absolutely lost it on me when she wasn’t there for one of the many dress shopping experiences (she canceled last minute). My SIL and my sister threw me a bridal shower last weekend and his mom was horrible to me the entire day.
She was making comments about how she’s going to object when that part of the ceremony came around, saying I stole her son, calling me a bridezilla because I was stressed about planning and cried to my fiancée the night prior.
After about 2 hours of her LOUDLY complaining about me to anyone and everyone she talked to I approached her and put it simply… if you can’t stop talking about me like this then you can leave, I’m trying to enjoy my bridal shower and you're ruining the entire day.
Yes I probably could have phrased it better but in the heat of the moment it just came out like that. She LOST IT.
Started screaming and crying saying I’m a horrible person, how could I throw her out of this bridal shower, she deserves to be here because she’s the mother of the groom etc.
She ended up storming out and I ended the bridal shower shortly after, I thanked everyone for coming but I was so embarrassed and beyond upset.
Trevor's oldest sister (not the one who threw the shower) called me screaming at me telling me I’m THA…so AITA?
NachoPrecarioso said:
NTA. However, you've got to get Trevor to handle this. This lady WILL f-ck up your wedding. I understand she lost her husband and grief can affect people in a variety of ways, but it generally doesn't turn good people into odious asholes.
I suspect she would have been a problem even if her husband was still around unless he was working hard to keep her in line behind the scenes.
Trevor has to do the heavy lifting here. You didn't have a choice at the bridal shower since I assume he wasn't there. But he has to go and deal with his mom and also tell the rest of the family to shut the f up or f off out of his life.
Squeebnymph3 said:
NTA: I hope “Trevor” puts his mother in her place, because her behavior is not okay.
Tasty-Biscotti355 said:
NTA - if she's going to object at the wedding, she shouldn't be invited. To any of the wedding stuff. Even the wedding.
mr_john_steed said:
NTA. Time to go low/no contact, probably, for your own sanity.
Loreo1964 said:
NTA. Hold on tight. It's going to be a bumpy ride.