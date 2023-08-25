Bride kicks widowed MIL out of bridal shower, 'you're ruining the entire day;' AITA?

Started screaming and crying saying I’m a horrible person, how could I throw her out of this bridal shower, she deserves to be here because she’s the mother of the groom etc.

She ended up storming out and I ended the bridal shower shortly after, I thanked everyone for coming but I was so embarrassed and beyond upset.

Trevor's oldest sister (not the one who threw the shower) called me screaming at me telling me I’m THA…so AITA?

NachoPrecarioso said:

NTA. However, you've got to get Trevor to handle this. This lady WILL f-ck up your wedding. I understand she lost her husband and grief can affect people in a variety of ways, but it generally doesn't turn good people into odious asholes.

I suspect she would have been a problem even if her husband was still around unless he was working hard to keep her in line behind the scenes.