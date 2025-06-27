Bride sends list of 'bridesmaid requirements' that's 47 items long. AITA for dropping out?

"AITA for dropping out of my friend's wedding after she sent me a 47-item 'bridesmaid requirements' list?"

So my friend 'Sarah' is getting married in a few months and asked me to be a bridesmaid back in October. I was honored and said yes immediately. Fast forward to last week - she sends the entire bridal party a Google Doc titled "Bridesmaid Expectations & Requirements."

I thought it would be like... wear this color, here's the dress I like, maybe some basic timeline stuff. Nope. 47 numbered items. FORTY-SEVEN. Some highlights: Mandatory spray tans (she's booking appointments for us), $400 hair and makeup (non-negotiable)...

Can't post any photos from events without her approval (!!!) and - my personal favorite - we're expected to contribute $200 each toward her bachelorette party ON TOP of planning and paying for it.