Bride sends list of 'bridesmaid requirements' that's 47 items long. AITA for dropping out?

So my friend 'Sarah' is getting married in a few months and asked me to be a bridesmaid back in October. I was honored and said yes immediately. Fast forward to last week - she sends the entire bridal party a Google Doc titled "Bridesmaid Expectations & Requirements."
I thought it would be like... wear this color, here's the dress I like, maybe some basic timeline stuff. Nope. 47 numbered items. FORTY-SEVEN. Some highlights: Mandatory spray tans (she's booking appointments for us), $400 hair and makeup (non-negotiable)...
Can't post any photos from events without her approval (!!!) and - my personal favorite - we're expected to contribute $200 each toward her bachelorette party ON TOP of planning and paying for it.
Item #47 was literally "Remember this is my day and your job is to make me shine!" I texted her saying this was beyond what I could commit to and needed to step down, she called me crying saying "real friends would do anything even if it takes some sacrifice," now more than half our friend group is asking if they can see the list because they don't believe it's real. AITA for backing out?
Red_Cute89159 said:
Girl, you dodged a glitter bomb. NTA, because 47 items sounds more like a job description than a friendship. Some sacrifices are clearly not worth it, especially when it’s about her spotlight.
Szaszaspasz said:
Imagine the poor guy who is marrying her!
cthulularoo said:
NTA, do you know if any of the other BMs are dropping out?
lonely_choco said:
I'm confused, what’s the $200 for if you’re already paying for the party…?
hemlockangelina said:
NTA-and you better share that list!
promnesiac said:
YTA if you don’t post the list.