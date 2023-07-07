Bride makes mother-in-law cry over dress decision, 'I could've been nicer;' AITA?

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about a conflict with her future mother-in-law over her wedding dress decision, people were ready to hear the juicy gossip.

I (F25) am getting married next year to my fiance, Jack (M26). His mom is excited for the wedding and has been very involved. I'm currently looking for a wedding dress and my future MIL insisted on looking with me.

I had no issue with that until recently, when we went shopping and she kept critizing every dress I tried on and kept saying things like 'no that's not for US', 'WE can do better.' I was getting irrated but kept it inside to not cause any drama.

At some point, I tried on a dress and immediately fell in love. I looked at the saleswoman and told her it was the one that I wanted. My future MIL did not agree and was like 'Are you kidding? I don't want that one, she's not pretty.'

I tried to remain as polite as possible and told her that altought I was thankful she volunteered to come with me, it was still MY future wedding dress and therefore MY choice and that I was gonna choose that one whether she liked the dress or not.