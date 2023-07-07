Bride makes mother-in-law cry over dress decision, 'I could've been nicer;' AITA?

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about a conflict with her future mother-in-law over her wedding dress decision, people were ready to hear the juicy gossip.
I (F25) am getting married next year to my fiance, Jack (M26). His mom is excited for the wedding and has been very involved. I'm currently looking for a wedding dress and my future MIL insisted on looking with me.
I had no issue with that until recently, when we went shopping and she kept critizing every dress I tried on and kept saying things like 'no that's not for US', 'WE can do better.' I was getting irrated but kept it inside to not cause any drama.
At some point, I tried on a dress and immediately fell in love. I looked at the saleswoman and told her it was the one that I wanted. My future MIL did not agree and was like 'Are you kidding? I don't want that one, she's not pretty.'
I tried to remain as polite as possible and told her that altought I was thankful she volunteered to come with me, it was still MY future wedding dress and therefore MY choice and that I was gonna choose that one whether she liked the dress or not.
She started crying and told me that I was being ungrateful for everything she's done for me and called me selfish. She then left and took a taxi home.
When I told my fiance what happened, he said I should've been more understanding because as he was her only kid, it's her only chance to live this.
I do feel bad because maybe I could've been nicer but I also feel like I should be able to choose the dress I want.
oksccrlvr said:
This is your red flag. Your fiance is always going to take his mommy's side. You have to decide if that's the battle you want to fight the rest of your life. NTA.
NewtoFL2 said:
NTA, BUT if your Future Husband won't stand up for you, this could be a terrible marriage.
oaksandpines1776 said:
NTA. I would not let her come to any more planning sessions either. She thinks she is in control. Put up boundaries now, ir it will get worse.
Shibaspots said:
NTA Your wedding. Your dress. MIL gets prime spectator seating, but that's it.
Steves2ndWife said:
Is MIL going to live through you for everything?? NTA.
CharmingCarmilla said:
NTA. It's your day, it's your wedding, it's your dress. It's all about what you want. I'd never have let my actual mother, far less my MIL, have any say in what I chose to wear.
MoondoggieSB said:
NTA...tears? Srsly?! Time to sit down with your BF and MIL to set boundaries…
Fun-Independence-282 said:
NTA. You are getting married, you are wearing the dress, so the decision is entirely yours to make. Good on you for standing your ground. I've heard of way too many brides giving up the dress of their dreams because of another person's opinion.
Everyone agreed unanimously here that this bride wasn't wrong to shut down her future mother-in-law's opinions on her wedding dress. However, this might be a blazing and blaringly loud warning sign for the future road ahead. Is her mother-in-law going to cry every time she's not involved in a life decision? Yikes...