Bride's MIL wears white dress to wedding and humiliates herself. 'It totally backfired.' AITA? GROOM SHARES POV MONTHS LATER

At that moment, I really, really hated her. It felt like there was something stuck in my throat, but no words came out. But Piya didn't have that problem.

"You must be confused," she said, and it was so confident with a touch of concern that my mother looked like she was actually confused. Then she raised her voice so it could be heard over the music.

"Dear [my mother], I know we are family now, but it's much too soon right now -- or ever, for me to hear about your bedroom activities." Then she dragged me away to the dance floor while people started to stare at my mother.

Stupidly, the first thing I said in our first dance as a married couple was that my mother was right.