Bride needs twin sister to dye her hair a different color for the wedding, 'she has an alternative style.' AITA?

"WIBTA if I ask my sister to dye her a different color for my wedding?"

Me (27f) and my finance (28m) are getting married in month. This post concerns my bridesmaid and twin sister (27f). She works as a tattoo artist, and has a pretty alternative style. I've never had a problem with this, and I truly want everyone in attendence to look and feel like themselves.

Every bridesmaid was allowed to pick their own dress as long as it was in one of our 3 wedding colors, or at least close (red, terracotta and navy). My sister picked a red dress with short sleeves, which I had no issue with. I know that her tattoos are something she's extremely proud of.

My fiancé felt the same, despite some of the older members of his family being more conservative. We've had a strict policy of "they can suck it up" when it comes to anyone judging my sisters looks.