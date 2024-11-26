Bride pays for regular makeup instead wedding makeup, 'the artist accused me of being unethical.' AITA?

Last weekend, I went to a makeup studio. The person who was supposed to do my makeup canceled due to personal reasons but recommended a colleague and even scheduled an appointment for me.
I went without any issues and showed the makeup artist an idea of what I wanted. She had another client waiting, so she didn’t spend much time on me, and since we didn’t know each other, our conversation was brief—just suggestions about tones and details related to the look I had in mind.
She asked if I would be in an open space, and I said no, but I wanted the makeup to last through the night because I planned to take pictures. When she finished, I paid her, and everything seemed fine. That day, I got married in a private civil ceremony. The celebration was just a dinner with my husband, just the two of us.
Later, we posted photos on social media. I have the original makeup artist as a contact, so I assume that’s how the person who did my makeup found out because we don’t have any mutual friends.
The makeup artist sent me a long private message, attaching a screenshot of my wedding photos. She was upset that I didn’t tell her the makeup was for my wedding, accused me of being unethical, said bridal makeup is more expensive, and blamed people like me for her decision to no longer accept clients she doesn’t know. She demanded that I pay the remaining balance.
It was late, and I’d had a few drinks, so I didn’t quite understand at first. The next morning, I checked what I’d paid her, and it was the full amount she had originally charged me. She had written me again, saying something like, “I’m still waiting.”
I told her that I paid for the makeup I requested, and she charged me what she deemed fair. She then sent me her price list, and I replied that, although I used the makeup for my wedding, she didn’t actually provide a bridal makeup service.
The original makeup artist also reached out, telling me I should pay the remaining balance because she was the one who recommended me, and while she understands the situation, she says I should respect the policies of the other makeup artist.
MerryMoose923 said:
NTA. You weren't asking for a full bridal package, You asked to have your makeup done. In addition, the make up artist had to fit you in, didn't do a bridal appointment, and spent very little time with you overall. She's just upset that she didn't ask enough questions to justify charging you for a bridal appointment up front.
Bluntly, you didn't ask for a bridal package, she didn't spend the same amount of time she would have for a bridal package, and yet she feels entitled to charge for a bridal package. I'm curious - how much is the difference in price? Also, was the other MUA charging you for a bridal package?
Laserlurchi said:
NTA - I get that sometimes wedding services take more time and/or effort and because of that, have higher prices, but, since she didn't know that it would be for a wedding, she can't possibly expect to be paid for something that she didn't provide. Unless of course, she is willing to admit that she's overcharging wedding services just because. (Which is also the case very often).
MammaCat22 said:
NTA - I agree its completely ridiculous. To me, a bridal service is going to the site of the wedding and maybe doing some extra airbrush or whatever. what you do after you walk out of their studio shouldn't matter at all.
garlicparmbreadthot said:
NTA. Don’t send her another dollar on top of what she charges you for. She did your makeup and charged you for what she did. The makeup artist encouraging you to pay the rest to her friend is also a weirdo.
MageVicky said:
NTA tell her you were not unethical, you didn't hire her for wedding makeup. she'd be the unethical one if her wedding makeup is just her regular makeup at higher prices. wedding makeup is supposed to be more expensive because they might use different products, more setting stuff to make sure it lasts, stuff like that.
Straight up tell them they're trying to scam you. They didn't provide wedding makeup. they provided regular makeup and that's what you paid. They're trying to scam you out of money because they would have charged you way more for the same makeup if they knew it was for a wedding.
alv269 said:
NTA. It's not like she provided you with special makeup or spent any extra time with you. You requested regular makeup, she decided on a price for said makeup and you paid that price.
What's unethical is a MUA charging extra for "bridal makeup" if it's not actually any different than what they normally apply. An extra cost should be due to a difference in the actual product or service, not because you chose to get married with it applied.
Tea_Time9665 said:
NTA. I hate people like that. It’s literally a markup just because it has wedding attached to it. And no other special services or products we’re using at all.