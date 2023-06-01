Bride photoshops bridesmaid's necklace from late father out of wedding pics; AITA?

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about whether or not she was wrong to edit her friend's precious heirloom out of her photos, people were ready to judge.
Hi everyone, I (29F) just got married to Tom (32M) 3 weeks ago. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with him. We just came back from our honeymoon in Japan a week later and I got the wedding photos - my sister was photographer since she has her own business and wanted to gift us all the photos and videos.
One of my bridesmaids (Hannah 29F)'s dad passed sadly, freak accident before the wedding. She has a necklace he bought her a few years ago and she wanted to wear it on our wedding day, something she asked on the day.