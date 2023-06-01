Bride photoshops bridesmaid's necklace from late father out of wedding pics; AITA?

We've heard of bridezillas demanding that their bridesmaids cover up tattoos, dye their hair, wear wigs, perform unpaid labor, or uproot their schedules and budgets for the 'special day,' but what about the bride who changes their aesthetic after the wedding?

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about whether or not she was wrong to edit her friend's precious heirloom out of her photos, people were ready to judge.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for photoshopping a wedding photo?

Hi everyone, I (29F) just got married to Tom (32M) 3 weeks ago. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with him. We just came back from our honeymoon in Japan a week later and I got the wedding photos - my sister was photographer since she has her own business and wanted to gift us all the photos and videos.