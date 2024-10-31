Bride plans Halloween wedding on a Friday night. AITA? 'I've warned my family since I was 12.'

But here is my problem now. I have found the venue of my dreams that is 2 hours away from them and now if I choose to have my wedding there and not closer (within 45 minutes of a drive for them) they will not show up. One of my sisters is my MOH and is almost 17 so she is not going to be there now if I choose this venue.

I told my dad that I would buy the kids all the candy in the world if they could just skip the parties and trick or treating for one year to celebrate my fiancé's and I wedding. They still said no since the kids will want to trick or treat more. Mind you they go to about 10 different trick or treats and church festivals before halloween for the kids.