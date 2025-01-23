Bride plans to tell wedding planner friend what her assistant did at her wedding, 'he could be fired.' AITA?

He pretty much said that he was working and couldn’t say anything, but he noticed her at the wedding and thought she was really beautiful and he wanted to ask her on a date. She asked how he found her and he “proudly” said that he noticed her, looked up the seating chart of the table she was seated at for dinner, and looked up every girl at the table until he found her.

She said she wasn’t comfortable with that and blocked him. She told me it was funny in hindsight but at the time she was a little uncomfy. Clara did emphasize to me she didn’t think it was a big deal.