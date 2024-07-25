Bride plans to uninvite cousin from wedding, 'she doesn't want to get me a gift.' AITA?

This is where things got a bit sour. She said she wasn't planning on donating anything to honeymoon fund because she was saving up for her own vacation next year to Hawaii, and while "it might not be a honeymoon, it's just as important, especially since I dont have other people donating towards my holiday unlike you" and because of that, I would need to pay full price for the bouquet.

Now don't get me wrong, I'm not expecting people to donate to the honeymoon fund, and I'm not expecting them to donate the per plate price we paid for their meal like is sometimes expected, we decided on the cost of the wedding and the guests don't have to foot the bill for that.