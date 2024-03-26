Bride plans her wedding at sister's 'dream location,' 'she is furious.' AITA?

I (24F) am from the US, but went to university in the UK and have been in England since. My fiancé Nick (25M) is from Italy, but similarly came to the UK for uni. My sister Sarah (27F) is someone who has always fantasized about her wedding. Pinterest stuff, hundreds of pics in her camera roll, follows a bunch of wedding bakery insta pages, etc. Her dream wedding location has always been an Italian vineyard.

When deciding our wedding location, Nick and I were going between NY, London, and Tuscany (where his family is from). We chose Tuscany because: 1) we find it the most beautiful, 2) his family has a huge vineyard where they’re happy to host everyone, and 3) with the money we’d save for venue and accommodations, we could pay for the airfare of all our guests coming from the US. It’ll be a small wedding, max 50 people (~15 from the US, 10 from the UK, so it’s doable). Anyway we go about it it’ll be a destination wedding for some people, so Tuscany is thus the best financially speaking.