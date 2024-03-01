Bride wants to play 'harmless' prank on husband at wedding; readers say, 'DON'T!' AITA?

SetiG

YWBTA. Unless you know 1,000% he'd laugh it off, do NOT do it. Period. And you already said when you brought up the idea, he said it would NOT be funny to him for the first dance. He TOLD you.

So not only do you not know 1,000% that he'd laugh it off, he blatantly told you he wouldn't find it funny for the first dance. Because of that alone if you proceed you are a MAJOR AH. YTA honestly because you already KNOW he doesn't want this to happen. You better listen.

jasazick

"Now I've made jokes about switching out our first song with that version and he said he doesn't want it as our first dance but said it would be funny, just not for the first."

He made things crystal clear. YWBTA if you do this.