Bride is pressured to 'honor a dying woman's requests,' hates her wedding day;' AITA?

She picks the color, your suit, every important detail, and you’re not allowed to have an opinion because she’s dying. You’re basically a doll that’s getting dressed up and going through the motions of a day that you thought you would have had more of a hand in considering it’s your damn wedding. Then try and see it from my point of view.”

Famous_Brick5588 said:

NTA. I think you need to discuss this again when the dust has settled a bit. Just explain that you love him, you love your life with him and always have but you didn’t love the wedding, however you accepted it because the marriage was more important to you.