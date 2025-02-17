Bride refuse to invite sister’s fiancé and his kids to the wedding, 'now she won't come either.' AITA?

Although it is very generous of your father to offer to pay for your sister's new boyfriend and kids to come, it means nothing if you don't want them there. Your sister also fails to realize that invitations are not court summons - she does not have to be there.

Eventually, your sister will (hopefully) get her head out of her a$% and discover for herself what a mistake she is making. Until then, stand your ground and keep your wedding the way that you want it.

Ok-Position7403 said:

NTA. Hopefully your sister will be mortified at her own behavior in a few years if she ever grows up. My parents get where I’m coming from, but they also want my sister at the wedding. Good.