Bride refuses to accept a 'large gift' from her future mother-in-law, 'this isn't enjoyable.' AITA?

You teach people how to treat you. If MIL plans this huge event, then tell her repeatedly and loudly that you and fiancé will not attend. If she wastes her money, then that's on her. I'll repeat it because it's vitally important: you teach people how to treat you. If you lay down on this, and lay down again on the wedding, then prepare to do it your whole life without complaint because you've been warned.

forgeris said:

NTA, I always had a very strict boundaries set with people around me so nobody would try to pull this nonsense. You want to force me into something? Cool, you are uninvited from my wedding, any more stupid wishes while we are at it?