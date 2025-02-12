Bride refuses to add stepmom's extended family to guest list, 'my dad offered to pay 100%.' AITA?

"AITA for not adding my stepmom's extended family to my wedding guest list?"

I (26f) will be getting married next year. My fiancé and I are paying for the wedding ourselves with no help from anyone. This includes my dad and stepmom and my maternal side who are all invited and a big part of my life. With that out of the way I want to know if I'm wrong here.

My dad and stepmom got married when I was 10 which was two years after my mom died. It wasn't long after their wedding my stepmom's family got annoyed on my stepmom's behalf that she wasn't treated like a member of my mom's family and for calling her my stepmom instead of my mom.