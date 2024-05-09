Bride refuses to apologize for 'humiliating' her aunts at her wedding. AITA? UPDATED 2X

So about the size of the wedding and how apparently a hundred people is actually quite large. I come from an Irish Catholic family on my mothers side and my dads Italian/french canadian so any wedding that is under 300 people in my family is considered small. My parents' wedding there were over 500 people there.

I’ve also had a surprising amount of questions in my dms about how the dogs are trained to use the bathroom on command.

Well to explain my grandmother was a dog trainer for many years training people with guide dogs and one of the things she trained the dogs to do is if you say ‘busy, busy’ they know that's the signal they can go to the bathroom if they need to go.