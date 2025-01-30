Bride refuses to break child-free rule for 'Cruella' sister's toddlers, 'she's going to escalate this.' AITA?

When I was diagnosed with celiac disease, Amy was dismissive. She mocked my need to avoid gluten, saying, “Why can’t you just suck it up and eat gluten for Christmas instead of being difficult?” If I brought gluten-free food to family events, I was called a “snob,” but if I declined unsafe food, I was labeled “difficult.” I avoided family Christmas after this.

When we announced the child-free wedding in November, no one raised concerns. Now we are two months away from the wedding, and suddenly this has become a problem.

Amy never directly told me how strongly she felt about her kids attending, she only made one joke about it ("my son will look great in a tux at your wedding") which I pushed back on, saying "sorry, no kids."